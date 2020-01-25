DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman was shot and injured with her three-year-old child in the car during a road rage incident in Dallas, police said.
Officers said the woman was a passenger in the vehicle and was shot near Central Expressway and Walnut Hill by another vehicle occupied by two Latino men. The woman’s boyfriend returned fire and then drove her to a nearby hospital where she is in stable condition.
His mother, Latoya Beaty, told CBS 11 her son called and told her that he had just been involved in a road rage incident and that his girlfriend was struck.
“Right now my mind is going 1,000 mph, this is the worst call I’ve ever got,” Beaty said.
After the shooting, both suspects fled the scene and no additional information has been released at this time.
“I don’t know who would do some sick stuff like this,” she said. “There’s some crazy people out here in this world.”