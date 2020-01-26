



Mark Cuban, along with former and current players for the Dallas Mavericks are taking to social media in reaction to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was killed in a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday. He was 41-years-old.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed there were no survivors in the crash. It is unclear at this time if family members were also on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban quickly tweeted after the news broke saying, “We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them.”

Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Cuban also shared a thank you to his friends saying how “it hurts that it takes a tragedy to remind us of our mortality.”

“To all of my friends, thank you. Each of you have shared part of yourself with me and made my life better. I have tried to do the same. If you were here I would hug you like I just hugged my family. It hurts that it takes a tragedy to remind us of our mortality.”

Newcomer and small forward for the Mavs Luka Doncic also took to Twitter with his shocked responses, “this can’t be trueee!!” and “NO PLEASE.”

this can’t be trueee!!🙏🙏🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

Kristaps Porzingis said on an Instagram post that he couldn’t believe the news was true.

“My favorite player growing up just passed. I cant believe this is true,” Porzingis said. “Rest in peace Kobe. Legends live forever.”

Other players like point guards J. J. Barea and Jalen Brunson also shared their disbelief of the news.

Please tell me this kobe news is fake please 😓😓😓😓😓😓😓 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) January 26, 2020

Kobe 🙏 — José Juan Barea (@jjbareapr) January 26, 2020

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer, the Associated Press reported. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

In November, Bryant told CBS News’ Dana Jacobson he wanted to be remembered for generations as a “storyteller,” with the “basketball side” being for the older generations.