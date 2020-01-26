BREAKINGSources: Kobe Bryant Dies At Age 41 In Helicopter Crash In California
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Mark Cuban, along with former and current players for the Dallas Mavericks are taking to social media in reaction to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was killed in a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday. He was 41-years-old.

CALABASAS, CA – JANUARY 26: In this handout photo provided by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews respond to a helicopter crash that reportedly killed former NBA player Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. Five people have been confirmed dead in the crash in the Calabasas hills, among them former NBA star of the Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant. (Photo by LASD via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed there were no survivors in the crash. It is unclear at this time if family members were also on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban quickly tweeted after the news broke saying, “We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them.”

Cuban also shared a thank you to his friends saying how “it hurts that it takes a tragedy to remind us of our mortality.”

“To all of my friends, thank you. Each of you have shared part of yourself with me and made my life better. I have tried to do the same. If you were here I would hug you like I just hugged my family. It hurts that it takes a tragedy to remind us of our mortality.”

Newcomer and small forward for the Mavs Luka Doncic also took to Twitter with his shocked responses, “this can’t be trueee!!” and “NO PLEASE.”

Kristaps Porzingis said on an Instagram post that he couldn’t believe the news was true.

“My favorite player growing up just passed. I cant believe this is true,” Porzingis said. “Rest in peace Kobe. Legends live forever.”

Other players like point guards J. J. Barea and Jalen Brunson also shared their disbelief of the news.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer, the Associated Press reported. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

In November, Bryant told CBS News’ Dana Jacobson he wanted to be remembered for generations as a “storyteller,” with the “basketball side” being for the older generations.

