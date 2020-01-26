LOS ANGELES, California (CBSDFW.COM) — Although North Texans were shut out of the top awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards, there were still some golden moments of the night.
Demi Lovato, who grew up in Dallas, gave an emotional performance — her first since a drug overdose two years ago. She wrote the song “Anyone” days before going into the hospital in 2018.
The pop-star has struggled with substance abuse before, having attended rehab for cocaine in the past. The month before her July overdose, she released a song called “Sober,” revealing she had fallen off the wagon.
“Sober” does not reveal the nature of Lovato’s relapse, but she sings, “I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I want to be a role model but I’m only human.”
In February 2018, Lovato told CBS News that her single, “Tell Me You Love Me” was also about conquering her addiction as well.
“People think it’s a breakup song,” she said, “but it’s actually kind of a breakup song with myself and my bad habits.”