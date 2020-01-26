DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Firefighters rescued an elderly woman who was asleep inside her burning Dallas home Sunday morning.
At 7:16 a.m. Jan. 26, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call for a structure fire at a home located on the 1800 block of Angelina Drive in west Dallas. Upon arrival, a man told firefighters that his mother was still inside.
Firefighters were able to find the woman — said to be in her 70s — and pull her to safety, all while extinguishing the fire in about 30 minutes.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is expected to be OK. However, investigators said her condition could have been a lot worse had she not been asleep with her door closed.
Investigators determined that the fire began in a room in the back of the house, but the exact cause is unknown at this time.