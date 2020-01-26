TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — From Willie Nelson to Lizzo, multiple Texans have already won big at the Grammy Awards pre-show Sunday night and more is yet to come.

Fort Worth native Kirk Franklin won best gospel album with Long Live Love and best gospel performance/song with “Love Theory.”

Willie Nelson, who’s from Abbott, won best country solo performance with “Ride Me Back Home.”

Another country artist, Tanya Tucker from Seminole, won two awards for best country album While I’m Livin’ and best country song “Bring My Flowers Now.”

Previous Grammy winner and beloved Houstonian Beyonce also took home an award for best music film with Homecoming.

Two artists from Austin also won Sunday. Patty Griffin took home best folk album with Patty Griffin and Gary Clark, Jr. took home three Grammys at the pre-show, including: best rock song, best rock performance and best contemporary blues album for “This Land.”

Lubbock natives Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men won best traditional blues album for This Land.

Lizzo — who led this year’s nominations — won two pre-show awards for best urban contemporary album with Cuz I Love You and best traditional R&B performance with “Jerome.” The big personality with Houston roots is also up for album, record, song of the year as well as best new artist; all of which will be announced toward the end of the show.