DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenagers are now in custody as police believe they are responsible for a 47-year-old man’s death in Dallas earlier this month.
Dallas police tweeted at around 8:15 a.m. Monday that Darrion Allen, 19, and Kam’Ron Leeks, 17, were in custody.
Their arrests revolve around a shooting that happened on Jan. 2 that left Anthony Lee Ross dead. Police said Ross was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of Concerto Lane in the southern area of Dallas.
The two teenagers were seen running away the incident. On Saturday, police revealed they were looking for these two suspects.
Police did not say where the two were found or what charges they face.