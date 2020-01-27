ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen Police believe there may be multiple victims of a suspect they arrested for child pornography possession.

Police said a cyber tip led to the arrest of Stephen Dennis DePaula, 56, on Thursday, January 16.

The investigation revealed many years of hidden camera footage from his residence, police said.

DePaula has history from years ago as a youth ministry worker and a soccer coach in the Allen area.

Police are not yet clear what specific church or soccer organization he worked with.

Police said there are multiple computers in DePaula’s home and investigators found images that appear to have been taken with a hidden camera inside his home.

They show people bathing and using the restroom.

Some images could be up to 30 years old, police said.

Anyone who has information or remembers being in this residence as a possible victim, is urged to contact Allen Investigator Carolyn Crawford at ccrawford@cityofallen.org or (972) 633-6778.

To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Allen Police Department, text the keyword ALLENPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP/411).