



A local artist in Dallas is painting a mural as a way to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. It’s one of the many tributes happening around North Texas.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in California.

Bryant left a legacy as an NBA player for the Los Angeles Lakers and became an influence to many across the world. His death was felt throughout all aspects of sports.

Artist Theo Ponchaveli is doing his part in making sure the legacy of Bryant will never fade away. He’s doing it in a way he knows best — through painting.

Ponchaveli, who’s know for other murals around Dallas, is in the process of painting a mural dedicated to Bryant and his daughter at the SandersFit performance center on South Lamar Street.

According to his website, Ponchaveli’s work includes a mural that honored the five Dallas officers killed in an ambush in July 2016. He was also featured on the NFL Network for a mural he did for the NFL Draft in 2018, which was held at AT&T Stadium.

Along with art, Bryant is also being remembered in North Texas by way of the Dallas Mavericks. Owner Mark Cuban announced Sunday evening that the #24 will be retired by the team.