DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the suspects accused of killing a man and burning his body last month has posted bond and will be fitted with an electronic monitor early Tuesday morning.
Teilor Johnson, 19, the daughter of Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson, is charged with capital murder in the death of Quincy Wyatt.
Her bond was set at $600,000.
Police found Wyatt’s burned body on December 10, 2019.
LaKevain Grant, 20, was also arrested in connection to the murder.
Wyatt’s body was discovered by a passerby in the 8100 block of Mayforge Drive.
The 20-year-old’s body was inside a tarp that had been set on fire.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner later determined his death was a homicide.
According to the arrest warrant, Johnson and Grant were accused of holding a female witness at gunpoint while Wyatt was kidnapped.
And just months before Wyatt’s murder, Johnson’s brother — 21-year-old Christopher Whitfield — was shot dead in the middle of the 3600 block of Utah Avenue on August 15.