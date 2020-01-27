DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – What started as the follow-up to a domestic violence complaint ended as a major drug bust and weapons seizure along with one arrest by DeSoto Police.
Officer responded to a call at a home in the 1000 block of Urban Drive in DeSoto early Sunday morning to follow-up on a complaint regarding a domestic violence incident.
Officers were interviewing people when a man walked out of a bedroom leaving the door wide open, police said.
The officers saw “a reddish-pink glow coming from the room and what appeared to be a sophisticated plant growing operation on the inside,” DeSoto Police said in a news release Monday.
Police detained the man and requested a search warrant so that they could investigate further. Once the warrant came through police quickly confirmed their suspicions.
Detectives arrested Kevin Deunta Moore, 41, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
They also seized numerous marijuana plants, drug manufacturing materials and several firearms.
Additional charges against Moore are pending once the seized marijuana has been fully analyzed.