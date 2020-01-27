PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time since nearly dying at a Plano Rec Center, Thomas Tsang went back Monday, to thank the team of lifeguards who helped save his life after he had a heart attack.
Tsang shook hands and gave hugs to the lifeguards who resuscitated him on December 15, 2019 after he collapsed while playing table tennis at the Tom Muehlenbeck Center.
The lifeguards quickly started chest compressions, which did not restart Tsang’s heart.
They then used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) which got Tsang’s pulse going again.
Plano Fire-Rescue medics arrived, continued care and rushed Tsang to the hospital where he was found to have a 90% blockage and a stent was surgically implanted.
Tsang said the quick, life-saving action by the lifeguards refocused his purpose in life.
“I still think maybe God gave me a second chance for whatever purpose remaining on the earth, so hopefully I can find it,” he said.
Tsang said his doctor told him that if not for the quick actions of those lifeguards, the outcome would have been very different.