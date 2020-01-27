WEATHERDense Fog Advisory
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Shooting, Critical Condition, dallas police, Dallas Police Department, Dallas Shooting, DFW News, east oak cliff, Shooting, shot in the chest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in East Oak Cliff hears a knock at his door, answers, and is shot in the chest.

Dallas police are investigating the bizarre incident that happened at the Volara Apartments in the 3500 block of East Overton Road, just west of Interstate-45.

The victim, who has not been identified, was critically wounded after being shot twice. He was taken to a local hospital in very critical condition.

The shooter ran from the scene.

Investigators have given no information about the suspect or what may have motivated the person to open fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply