DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in East Oak Cliff hears a knock at his door, answers, and is shot in the chest.
Dallas police are investigating the bizarre incident that happened at the Volara Apartments in the 3500 block of East Overton Road, just west of Interstate-45.
The victim, who has not been identified, was critically wounded after being shot twice. He was taken to a local hospital in very critical condition.
The shooter ran from the scene.
Investigators have given no information about the suspect or what may have motivated the person to open fire.