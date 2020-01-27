



The world is still trying to come to terms with the fact that Bryant, along with eight others, perished in a helicopter crash just outside Los Angeles on Sunday morning. The cause of the crash is unknown, but conditions at the time were very foggy.

Hours after it was confirmed Bryant was killed — alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna — the Dallas Mavericks organization issued a statement of condolences and announced, “Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.”

Cuban had earlier tweeted an RIP to the player who adopted the nickname ‘Black Mamba’ and said, “We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them.”

On Monday Cuban again took to Twitter, this time offering a different perspective on the 41-year-old’s death.

I hope we all remember that Kobe and Gianna have brought our country closer together than anyone has in a generation. Their memory truly is a blessing that we should build on. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 27, 2020

In the post Cuban said, “I hope we all remember that Kobe and Gianna have brought our country closer together than anyone has in a generation. Their memory truly is a blessing that we should build on.”

Other Mavericks, past and present, also took to social media.

Luka Doncic shared a picture he took with Gianna Bryant. The post was filled with broken heart symbols.

It wasn’t until late in the evening on Sunday when Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki posted a letter to Kobe.

Dirk wrote how the death of his friend was hitting him ‘really hard.’ The 7-foot German went on to recall how he would rush home after playing in Dallas to watch Bryant ‘dominate in the fourth quarter.’

Dirk went on to say –