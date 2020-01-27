FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In world of grand steer champions and prized horses also exists a much smaller, but equally competitive event at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
On Monday, a group of teens gave CBS 11 an inside look at what it takes to win in the Market Lamb Show competition.
The competitors showing their lambs ranged in age, but most were high schoolers looking to earn the title of champion so their stock will auction off at a high price.
Hayden Schroeder, 15, from Central Texas says the money is then used for college tuition.
“It’s the top level,” said Schroeder. “It’s about as big as it gets, and it’s cool for them to honor me in the grand drive.”
The competitors have raised, fed and prepped their animals for almost a year.
Schroeder said most people don’t realize how competitive his event can be.
“People don’t usually think about that,” said Schroeder. “They usually think about the cattle barn. These are worth just as much and are just as important as them.”