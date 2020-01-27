



Tests results were negative for a Baylor student suspected of having Novel Coronavirus, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The student’s samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta last week.

“This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results,” said Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services.

On Friday, Jan. 24, the WMCPHD reported that the student, who had recently traveled to China, had met CDC criteria for further testing and evaluation after treatment at an area hospital.

As a precaution, the students was moved to an isolated room on campus with its own HVAC system. That room was not located in a residence hall, the University confirmed.

Facility Services thoroughly sanitized the student’s residence hall room, as well as the residence hall where the individual lives. During the isolation period, the student was monitored by Baylor, state and local health officials. The University also worked with the student to make sure needs were being met during the isolation period.

“We continue to take this issue seriously and remain vigilant. Our prayers are with all those affected and for the doctors, nurses and other health officials who are working to understand and contain the virus,” Dr. Stern said. “At this time, we ask our campus community to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.”

University officials stressed that there are no other suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus within the Baylor community at this time. Baylor will keep students, faculty and staff apprised in the event the situation changes.

“We are continuously assessing and reassessing our protocols, procedures and training to ensure the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff,” said Mark G. Childers, associate vice president of public safety and security at Baylor. “That is our mission every day – to keep our campus safe, and we appreciate our partners in helping us fulfill that mission.”

Any student, faculty or staff member who has traveled to Wuhan, China, after Dec. 1 and presents with flu-like symptoms that include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat should seek medical care right away. Before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms. Baylor Health Services can be reached at 254-710-1010. The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of Novel Coronavirus may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

On Sunday, January 26, health officials confirmed that the results for a suspected case of coronavirus in Brazos County were also negative.

The public is encouraged to practice these general preventive actions for all viral infections, including the flu: