El PASO (CBSDFW.COM) – Most Powerball lottery players walked away empty handed after this past weekend’s drawing, but one Texan has a million reasons to smile.
While no one won the top prize of $366 million, a ticket purchased in Texas was among three sold that matched five balls — winning $1 million each.
The winning numbers for January 25 were 2, 9, 17, 36, 67 with a Powerball of 18.
The winning $1 million ticket was sold at Big Savers market in El Paso. It was a quick pick. The other two $1 million tickets were sold in Minnesota and North Carolina.
With no winner, the Powerball jackpot increased to $394 million (a cash value of $274.6 million) and is expected to creep closer to or maybe even top the $400 million threshold before the next drawing on Wednesday, January 29 drawing.
But before start turning in resignation letters and planning going away parties… know that your chances of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million.
Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 (without multiplier options), and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.