RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of an Oklahoma man at an apartment complex in Richardson last week, police said.
The incident happened on Jan. 21 at the Beverly Apartments on Frances Way. Police responded to reports of a shooting and people fighting outside.
Arriving officers found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Deontay Coston of Oklahoma City, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
No arrests were made at the time of the shooting as police investigated the incident. According to investigators, Coston was at the apartment complex with his sister to pick up her child from the father.
Police said there was some sort of altercation among several people at the apartment complex who were connected to Coston’s sister and/or the father.
The investigation led police to eventually arrest Howard Lamone Handy, Jr of Mesquite and charge him with murder. He remains in Dallas County Jail.