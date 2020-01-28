Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning house fire in South Dallas left an elderly woman critically injured, her home destroyed and a pet dead.
It was just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday when Dallas Fire Rescue crews arrived at the home in the 2300 block of Metropolitan Avenue, near Highway 175. Heavy flames and smoke were already billowing from the house, but firefighters were able to get it under control.
Once inside fire crews located and rescued an 87-year-old woman. She was taken to Baylor Medical Center in critical condition. No word on if her injuries were from burns, smoke inhalation, or both.
Firefighters also found a dog inside the home that did not survive.
Fire investigators were called to the scene, but so far have given no indication as to what started the blaze.