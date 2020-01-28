KENTUCKY (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Stars goaltender Ed Belfour was arrested early Tuesday morning after police found him on a hotel floor “clutching a curtain rod that had been ripped out of the dry wall above a window next to him.”

Bowling Green Police Department officers said the 54-year-old damaged property at the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa and was “manifestly under the influence of alcohol to a point he was a danger to himself and others.”

Belfour, 54, of McKinney was arrested on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and alcohol intoxication in a public place, according to the citation. He had “slow slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, he could barely stand up, and he had the strong odor of alcohol on his breath.”

Belfour resisted officers too as they tried to handcuff him, according to the citation.

The man who called police was locked inside the spa room. He told police Belfour was drinking downstairs, where he tried to fight another hotel employee and hit a glass window in anger before moving upstairs and trying to force his way into the spa room, according to the report.

Belfour, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, is widely considered one of the best goaltenders in NHL history. He is fourth all time in wins among NHL goalies and won a Stanley Cup in 1999 with the Dallas Stars and an Olympic gold medal in 2002 as a member of the Canadian national team. His NHL career also included stints with the Chicago Blackhawks, the San Jose Sharks, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers. He is popularly known as “Eddie the Eagle” due to his preference for wearing goalie masks emblazoned with images of eagles.

Tuesday’s incident was not Belfour’s first run-in with the law.

In 2000, he was reportedly arrested on charges of assault and resisting arrest after a fight with a police officer at a hotel in Dallas.

Belfour was also arrested in 2007 after he and a Florida Panthers teammate got into a scuffle with a police officer at a South Beach bar outside Miami.

He was charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest following that incident.

Belfour won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999.