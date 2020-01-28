WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ellis County Commissioners passed a resolution declaring the county a sanctuary city for the unborn.
The commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to pass the resolution.
The county has no abortion providers.
“The resolution urges the citizens of Ellis County to promote and defend the unalienable right to life and the inherent dignity of all human beings, including the preborn, from conception or fertilization through all stages of development,” the county said in a news release.
During the open forum, 15 residents addressed the court all in favor of the resolution, the release stated.
“I want to thank (Ellis County) Judge (Todd) Little for taking a bold stand for what is right and wrong. These babies have their own DNA. These babies have their own genetic code. This code directs the development and growth of their own life from the moment of conception,” said Rhonda Denman, chapter leader for Ellis Concerned Women for America.
Last November, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approved a resolution upholding the Second Amendment which protects citizens’ “inalienable and individual right to keep and bear arms.”