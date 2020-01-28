FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Both the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education and the Fort Worth City Council unanimously passed anti-vaping resolutions Tuesday night.

“We’re the first city and the ISD in the United States of America to do so, so we are setting the example tonight,” said FWISD school board member Tobi Jackson.

In the past few years, teen e-cigarette use has doubled. Advocates say schools are ground zero for the vaping epidemic, and it’s time to action.

“I will tell each of you young people that’s here today – we will be in your neighborhood and we will be in your school, and we want you to be leaders in this work,” Jackson said at the FWISD Board of Education meeting.

The district plans to put on more events about vaping at schools and in the community in the coming months.

Tuesday night, educators met for a panel discussion to learn more about the impact of vaping and how to detect e-cigarette usage.

“I think teachers should be more aware,” said Anna Carey, a 17-year-old who was on the panel. “The students that you probably don’t think are doing it are probably doing it. It’s not uncommon. It’s not just the bad kids. It’s pretty much anyone.”

Carey started vaping when she was 14 years old. A few months ago, the habit landed her in the hospital with chemical pneumonia.

Now, she wants to raise awareness about the dangers.

“The pain isn’t worth it and the unknown isn’t worth it,” Carey said. “You don’t know what you’re putting into your body, which doesn’t even cross your mind.”

With the passing of this resolution, the school district plans to review and strengthen its current tobacco policies and find ways to increase education about the harmful effects of e-cigarettes.