Comments
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Police have identified two of three suspects who were wanted for causing more than $40,000 in damages to school buses, maintenance equipment, a scoreboard and other school facilities at Carroll High School on Monday, January 13.
Both are juveniles.
On Tuesday, January 28, Southlake Police detectives filed a criminal mischief case with the Tarrant County Juvenile District Attorney’s Office and the case was accepted for prosecution.
Based on the estimated cost of property damage, the crime is a 3rd degree felony.
No other details are being released about the underaged suspects.