NORMAN, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The University of Oklahoma hired DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach Monday, bringing back the school’s career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average.
Murray was a star for the Sooners from the 2007 through 2010 seasons. The team won three Big 12 championships during that run. Murray helped Oklahoma reach the BCS national championship game after the 2008 season.
Murray had a seven-year NFL career after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. He played four seasons with the team before stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.
His career included three Pro Bowl selections. Murray rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns and racked up 2,165 receiving yards and six more scores as a pro.
Murray was the running backs coach at Arizona last season. The 31-year-old heads back to Oklahoma to replace Jay Boulware, who left for a coaching job at Texas, his alma mater.
