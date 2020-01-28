DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a woman who was killed outside a North Dallas Walmart Sunday evening.
Police found Emily Sarah BingaBing, 22, around 9:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Montfort Drive near the Dallas North Tollway.
Someone has shot her multiple times just outside the store. BingaBing was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, she was seen outside the store with a man just before she was shot. Police are considering him a suspect and are currently looking for him. A description was not immediately made available.
Police do not know if the two knew each other.
The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance regarding this murder investigation and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or via email: david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 017482-2020.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.