Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said the suspect in Sunday night’s murder at the Walmart on Montfort Drive has been found dead in Greenville on Tuesday.
Police have not said how he died.
Dallas Police said homicide detectives determined Rashad Kahlil Warren, 24, was responsible for the murder of Emily Sarah Bingabing, 22.
Warren was Bingabing’s former boyfriend, according to Bingabing’s brother.
Police responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart.
Police say they found the victim shot multiple times just outside the store.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.