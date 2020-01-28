SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A big fitness trend for 2020 is technology that promises you better results, with less time in the gym.

At Exercise Coach in Southlake the workouts are short, but tough. The owner claims you only need 20 minutes to get a full body workout.

“The machine measures a client’s ability to exert force,” Mike Sims said. “It stores that information. then the next time the client gets onto the machine the trainer enters a client’s pin and machine automatically calibrates itself to reflect that client’s ability.”

This type of technology is gathering strength in the fitness industry, especially for those wanting shorter, more intense gym sessions. Hotworx uses infrared heat to ramp up your workouts.

You can take classes that range from 15 to 30 minutes inside a heated studio.

Creators claim it’s more effective because when your core temperature rises, it speeds up your metabolism.

As for the infrared energy, it’s supposed to help accelerate your workout recovery.

According the The Mayo Clinic, several studies have been done using infrared saunas and researchers have found evidence of possible benefits for those with chronic health problems, but experts say more studies are needed.

Utopia is a gym that takes a more comprehensive approach. It combines food and fitness.

“We do a custom program,” said founder Kirk Wilder. Clients work out 20 minutes, twice a week. “At the time that they workout, they pick up either three days of food or four days of food, which will cover them for the seven days.”

Wilder told us Utopia also uses special gym equipment for an effective workout.

“That 20 minute workout equals 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise, and 50 minutes of convention strength training,” Wilder said.