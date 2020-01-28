COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas A&M University announced Tuesday it is suspending all university-sponsored travel to China for undergraduate students due to the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that can be spread from person to person.
The University said the decision was based on advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Texas A&M suspends all student travel and all non-essential travel by faculty, staff, and researchers to China: https://t.co/JfwCUeFZ3t #tamu pic.twitter.com/vjeqkWEDDq
— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) January 28, 2020
Faculty, staff and graduate researchers are urged to give serious evaluation before requesting travel to China as it will require pre-approval and only be granted for essential travel.
Travel to China is considered high risk and no precautions are available to protect against the identified increased risk.
There’s limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas, according to the CDC, which said other areas may be affected.
The U.S. Department of State also recommended all travelers reconsider making any trips to China.
A Texas A&M student was quarantined last week for possible exposure to coronavirus, but ended up testing negative.
A Baylor University student also tested negative for coronavirus after a recent trip to China.