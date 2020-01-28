Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The search is on for suspects who stole from a North Texas charity.
Streetside Showers is a mobile unit that provides hot showers and hygiene care to the homeless in Irving, Denton, Plano and McKinney.
Those who run the charity said thieves took their 2003 black Ford Excursion and Honda generator in McKinney putting them out of business for a few days.
Security video showed the theft in progress.
“It’s horrible because all we’re trying to do is just help people and so just that selfish act really shut us down,” said Lance Olinski of Streetside Showers.
In the meantime, the organization is using an older, backup truck and was able to raise money for a new generator.
Anyone with information about the theft suspects can call McKinney Police at 972-547-2700.