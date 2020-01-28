CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Corsicana ISD said a student is in police custody and the student body at Corsicana High School is safe after an unloaded gun was found on campus.
The school district tweeted shortly after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, “We are thankful that the students at CHS are safe. An unloaded gun was found and the student was taken into police custody. The investigation is ongoing and the campus will remain in lockdown until a final security check w/Corsicana PD is completed. CMS LOCKOUT has been lifted.”
No word yet on where the gun was found, who discovered it or whom it belongs to.
Corsicana High School explained on its website “a school administrator swiftly responded to suspicious activity and apprehended a student entering campus. Upon further investigation, an unloaded gun was found and the student was taken into police custody.”
