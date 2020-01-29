  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bald, Bald Barbie, Barbie, Barbie doll, body type, dark skin, darker skin tone, dolls, Fashionista, Hairstyles, Prosthesis, Prosthetic, vitiligo


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Barbie is branding itself as the “most diverse doll line” on the market after unveiling a slew of new dolls featuring inclusive hairstyles, skin tones and body types. Mattel on Tuesday revealed a doll with vitiligo, a doll with no hair, and a doll with a darker skin tone and a gold prosthetic limb.

(credit: Mattel)

According to Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, the Barbie Fashionistas line now includes 176 dolls with 8 body types, 35 skin tones and 94 hairstyles, “designed to reflect the world girls see today.”

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply