MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott donated more than 100,000 bowls of Campbell’s Chunky Soup to the Miami Rescue Mission on Wednesday, January 29.
Prescott served Campbell’s Chunky Soup to those in need, and also surprised the Mission’s Head Chef, Calvin “Big Mac” McFadden, with tickets to Super Bowl LIV.
McFadden helps to spearhead the shelter’s annual Thanksgiving work, which feeds thousands struggling with homelessness.
Campbell’s Chunky Soup has teamed up with Dak Prescott, Saquon Barkley and several other NFL players this season to celebrate unsung heroes in local communities as part of the Champions of Chunky campaign, an updated version of the Mama’s Boy campaign.
Dak Prescott also appeared with his brothers, Tad and Jace Prescott, in the “Questions for Dak” Campbell’s Chunky commercial.