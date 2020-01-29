Filed Under:Campbell's Chunky Soup, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports, donation, Homeless Shelter, miami, soup, Super Bowl

MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott donated more than 100,000 bowls of Campbell’s Chunky Soup to the Miami Rescue Mission on Wednesday, January 29.

Dak Prescott attends the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott & Campbell's Chunky Soup Donate 100,000 Bowls of Soup to Miami Homeless Shelter on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Prescott served Campbell’s Chunky Soup to those in need, and also surprised the Mission’s Head Chef, Calvin “Big Mac” McFadden, with tickets to Super Bowl LIV.

Calvin "Big Mac" McFadden and Dak Prescott attend the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott & Campbell's Chunky Soup Donate 100,000 Bowls of Soup to Miami Homeless Shelter on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

McFadden helps to spearhead the shelter’s annual Thanksgiving work, which feeds thousands struggling with homelessness.

Campbell’s Chunky Soup has teamed up with Dak Prescott, Saquon Barkley and several other NFL players this season to celebrate unsung heroes in local communities as part of the Champions of Chunky campaign, an updated version of the Mama’s Boy campaign.

Dak Prescott attends the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott & Campbell’s Chunky Soup Donate 100,000 Bowls of Soup to Miami Homeless Shelter on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Campbell’s Chunky Soup)

Dak Prescott also appeared with his brothers, Tad and Jace Prescott, in the “Questions for Dak” Campbell’s Chunky commercial.

