DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton County jury found Harry Holley guilty on Wednesday of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Harry Holley (Denton County DA’s Office)

Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Nichols & Emily Chilivetis from the DA’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Unit prosecuted the case.

Sanger Police investigated.

“The real hero is the brave victim who came forward,” the DA’s Office said on Twitter.

Holley was indicted in June 2018.  He was 38 years old at the time.

A spokesperson for the Denton County DA’s Office said the trial continues Thursday with the punishment phase.

Once the trial is over, they’ll be able to provide more details about the case.

