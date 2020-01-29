Suspended DPD Officers Say It Was Wrong For Chief Renee Hall To Do TV Interview Before She Hears AppealsAn attorney for 16 Dallas Police officers say Chief Renee Hall compromised her ability to hear their case fairly after giving an exclusive interview to CBS 11.

1 hour ago

Fort Worth Police Department Increases Recruiting Efforts, Looking To Fill Dozens Of Positions“We’re looking to get to the number that the city allows us to have, to serve our city, to be able to answer calls, to have less victims, to deter crimes, numerous things,” said department spokesman Buddy Calzada.

1 hour ago

Report: Millions Of Southwest Airlines Passengers Flew On Planes With Unconfirmed Maintenance RecordsA yet to be released report by the Transportation Department allegedly details a pattern by Southwest Airlines of flying passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records.

2 hours ago