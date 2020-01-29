Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton County jury found Harry Holley guilty on Wednesday of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Nichols & Emily Chilivetis from the DA’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Unit prosecuted the case.
Sanger Police investigated.
“The real hero is the brave victim who came forward,” the DA’s Office said on Twitter.
Holley was indicted in June 2018. He was 38 years old at the time.
On Thursday, Holley was sentenced to life in prison without parole.