HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After receiving reports of explosions at a Haltom City trash facility, crews found garbage trucks that were on fire Tuesday evening, officials said.
Crews responded to the fire at the facility near Beach Street and Stanley Keller Road at around 9 p.m. after getting the reports. Departments from Fort Worth and North Richland Hills helped in the response.
In the end, there were no injuries and 11 garbage trucks were damaged.
Crews on scene said it appears fuel tanks in four of the damaged trucks exploded and that the other seven caught fire.
“This facility is a large compressed natural gas filling site for all their trucks, with a large natural gas facility here, so when the trucks started burning we started to get explosions from the natural gas,” said Fred Napp, deputy chief of Haltom City Fire Rescue.
Officials said the quick actions of the company’s workers and their safety systems helped contain the situation.
The incident is under investigation.