Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A person is dead after two gunmen fired shots into a home in Fort Worth late Tuesday evening, police said.
Police responded to the shooting at around 10:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Griggs Court in the eastern area of the city.
According to police, two males shot at the house twice, striking the victim at least once. The two males then left the scene.
Police said a family member took the victim to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released as police continue to investigate. There have been no arrests or suspect descriptions at this time.