ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Rockwall are searching for an armed man who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy in the early morning hours of January 27.
It was after 2:00 a.m. when the suspect entered the store on Ridge Road. The pharmacist told investigators the man jumped over the counter, flashed a gun, and demanded medication.
After the pharmacist gave the suspect an array of prescription drugs, he jumped back over the counter and ran out of the store. The man left the parking lot in a dark colored SUV.
The suspect is described as an African American man with a gold tooth, standing about 6′ tall, with a regular build. At the time of the robbery the suspect was wearing a Dallas Cowboys t-shirt, a grey colored sweatshirt with a zipper, light colored blue jeans, tennis shoes and a white ball cap. He was also wearing a large gold chain with some type of pendant on it.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Rockwall Police Department at 972-772-6781. Information can be sent anonymously to Rockwall County Crimestoppers at 972-771-TIPS (8477).