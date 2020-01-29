WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time this month, U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) are urging the federal government to speed things up so North Texans impacted by last October’s tornadoes can get disaster aid.
On Tuesday, the senators sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency urging it to quickly review the damages and promptly communicate its findings to President Trump to aid the recovery of North Texans.
This follows their letter to President Trump earlier this month asking him to expedite FEMA’s review and to support Governor Abbott’s request for a federal disaster declaration.
They wrote: “Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments have been ongoing in the affected area since October 28, 2019…The size of the impacted area, the complexity of the disaster, and the need to distinguish damages sustained during the incident period have complicated recovery efforts.”
“In the last four years, Texas has received 12 major disaster declarations for catastrophic weather events, including Hurricane Harvey. These disasters have strained local resources and fatigued first responders, non-profit partners, and millions of Texans as they struggle to recover. For these reasons, we respectfully ask you to work quickly to validate damage estimates and communicate your findings to Administrator Gaynor and President Trump.”
READ THE FULL LETTER HERE: