ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police made two arrests this week in a September 2019 homicide homicide involving a robbery and marijuana.
Officers arrested Shakim Parish Robinson, 18, without incident on Tuesday, January 28 around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Juniper Drive.
They arrested Austin Makaven Hulitt, 19, on Wednesday, January 29, around 2:00 p.m. in Benbrook, Texas.
Both men are charged with the capital murder of Lazackahri McDaniel.
The murder happened in the 1600 block of Pecan Chase Circle on Monday, September 2, 2019 around 10:00 p.m.