ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police made two arrests this week in a September 2019 homicide homicide involving a robbery and marijuana.

Officers arrested Shakim Parish Robinson, 18, without incident on Tuesday, January 28 around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Juniper Drive.

They arrested Austin Makaven Hulitt, 19, on Wednesday, January 29, around 2:00 p.m. in Benbrook, Texas.

Austin Makaven Hulitt and Shakim Parish Robinson (Arlington PD)

Both men are charged with the capital murder of Lazackahri McDaniel.

The murder happened  in the 1600 block of Pecan Chase Circle on Monday, September 2, 2019 around 10:00 p.m.

