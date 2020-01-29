Watch Caroline Vandergriff’s report on CBS 11 at 10 p.m. It will be posted here after it airs.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, more airlines are cancelling flights between the U.S. and China.

The Chinese government says the outbreak has sickened nearly 8,000 people and killed at least 140.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced Wednesday it will suspend travel between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Shanghai Pudong Airport, as well as between LAX and Beijing Capital International Airport, from Feb. 9 through Mar. 27, 2020.

At this point, none of the flights to and from DFW Airport have been affected, but that hasn’t stopped people from changing their travel plans anyway.

“The situation there was really bad,” said Hong Li, who flew to China last week to visit her parents. They live in a southwest province of the country.

She says growing fears about the coronavirus are impacting life there.

“People are kind of scared, don’t know what’s going to happen,” Li said.

Li says the train station is normally packed, but was practically empty when she made her way to Shanghai to catch a flight home to DFW.

She cut her trip short when U.S. airlines started canceling travel to and from China.

“I’m kind of worried. What if somebody stops flights and I could not get back?” she said. “And things get worse.”

Delta, American and United are all scaling back flights in response to the coronavirus and the decline in demand for travel to and from China.

Li says she’s relieved she made it home. She feels fine, but probably won’t go out much for the next week or two.

“Just because I don’t want to cause anything,” said Li. “Just be cautious.”

Another traveler from Shanghai plans on laying low, too.

“I want to keep myself at home for two weeks to avoid anyone,” said Wei Wang, who is moving to Dallas.

American Airlines plans to continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to the flight schedule if necessary.