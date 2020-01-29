



– The Ones for Wellness team is beginning a new series called Weight Loss Wednesdays.

For the next month, we have three couples test-driving three different diets: Keto, Flexitarian and Whole30.

Melissa Gonzalez and Juan Collazo are taking on the Keto diet.

I’m anxious, but good anxious,” Melissa told CBS 11. With this diet they’ll focus on lower carbs, and higher protein intake. For Melissa, this is about starting a new chapter in her life. In 2018 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a mastectomy along with several other surgeries. After a year and a half of recovery, she’s ready to roll.

Couple number two, Lonnie and Erika Wightman, wanted to take on the Flexitarian diet. Their family already eats mostly vegetarian, so they felt it would be an easy transition. The diet focuses on plant-based foods with a little meat sprinkled in.

“So for me it’s about feeling good in my own skin again,” Erika told CBS 11. “Being able to feel comfortable walking with the kids to go to the pool this summer.”

“For me it’s more of a healthier lifestyle,” said Lonnie. “Being here longer, and being able to enjoy my kids more and do things with them.”

Our final couple, Syreeta and Derrick Hollins are taking on Whole30. The diet is all about meat, seafood, eggs, fruits and veggies. The catch is, you can’t have anything processed. There’s also a list of “nos.” No sugar (real or artificial), no grains, no legumes, no dairy and no alcohol.

“The only struggle I think I’ll have is the wine,” Syreeta said. She has a pretty good helper in Derrick. He’s a chef in the Navy, but the food he prepares for others could present a problem.

“We sample food,” Derrick said. “So it’s easy to get caught up in something that ain’t on the menu.”

All the couples are keeping track of weight and measurements, and we’ll reveal their results at the end of the month.

In the meantime, you can follow their journey and even share your own on our Ones For Wellness Facebook group.

We’ve posted guides to all the diets, and we’d love for you to be a part of the story and share your experiences.

We’ll have weekly updates from our participants every Wednesday at 4pm,.