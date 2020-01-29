Comments
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students and teachers are stunned and grief stricken over the sudden death of a Wylie High School football star.
Azaan Abdellatif was a senior and a cornerback on the Wylie Pirates.
He was honored recently by being named to the 2019 All-District team.
School administrators tell CBS 11 Abdellatif didn’t wake up Wednesday morning at his home and the death is being investigated by Murphy Police.
Counselors at the school were available to assist any students who need help dealing with their grief.
There is no word on the possible cause of death at this point.