DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for three persons of interest who may be connected to a shooting in the Uptown area last week that left two people injured and a vehicle riddled with bullets.
Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 3:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Pearl Street near McKinney Avenue. Police found a vehicle with nearly a dozen bullet holes and a woman who had been shot multiple times.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where her condition is still unknown. The man, who was driving the vehicle, was treated at the hospital for his injuries.
Investigators learned the shooting happened while the man and woman were at a stoplight at the intersection of McKinney Avenue and Allen Street, near Klyde Warren Park. Police said the man was able to drive several blocks before stopping near North Pearl Street and McKinney Avenue.
Now, police are seeking three persons of interest and two vehicles of interest in the shooting. According to police, the persons of interests were seen in the area where the shooting took place.
Police released surveillance images and are asking the public for help identifying those persons of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3653 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.