  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Airport, Allied Pilots Association, American Airlines, APA, China, Coronavirus, Dallas, dfw, Fort Worth, lawsuit, North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Allied Pilots Association (APA) filed a lawsuit Thursday in Dallas County seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately halt the carrier’s U.S. to China services.

APA’s lawsuit notes that American Airlines currently operates approximately 56 monthly flights between DFW International Airport and airports in China. The Fort Worth-based airline announced a suspension of flights between Los Angeles International Airport and China but not until Feb. 9.

Each American Airlines crew member working a trip to China is required to be on the ground for approximately 32 hours between flights to comply with federal rest regulations. In its filing, APA cites warnings issued by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations discouraging all “nonessential travel” to China.

“The safety and well-being of our crews and passengers must always be our highest priority — first, last, and always,” said APA President Capt. Eric Ferguson. “Numerous other major carriers that serve China, including British Airways, Air Canada, and Lufthansa, have chosen to suspend service to that country out of an abundance of caution. The APA leadership has asked American Airlines management to follow suit, but to date they have not canceled any U.S.-China flights. We are therefore compelled to seek injunctive relief.

American Airlines has yet to release a statement on the matter.

Comments

Leave a Reply