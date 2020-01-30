DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As Dallas’ violent crime problem continues, one neighboring suburb says they’re now being affected.
DeSoto police spokesperson Pete Schulte said you just have to take a look at recent crime statistics to see the major uptick in violent crime.
“It’s only about six months ago that we had our first homicide here in the City of DeSoto in almost two years,” Schulte said. “In the last six months, we’ve had seven and we do believe that’s a spill over from some of the obstacles that the City of Dallas Police Department is dealing with.”
And some DeSoto residents like T’Anna Smith agree, saying the people that are responsible for these crimes are going to other places to commit them so they don’t get caught.
“We also want to stress to our law-enforcement partners to the north and to all of our neighbors that we need to actually work together to try to make sure that these violent crimes can stop,” Schulte said.
CBS 11 reached out to other bordering cities, including Cedar Hill, Duncanville and Lancaster, to see if they too have seen a spike in violent crimes and are waiting to hear back.