LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Lewisville have confirmed a former officer with their department has been arrested on child sex assault charges.
Bryan Preston Gibbins, who worked for Lewisville Police Department from 2006 to 2019, is facing eight separate charges of sexual assault of a child.
Gibbons was working in the Crimes Against Persons unit of the LPD when he was fired after an internal investigation into an off-duty incident. During the course of that inquiry police say the 38-year-old violated a number of policies, including trying to deceive investigators.
Police in Lewisville say when the department learned of possible criminal activity related to the incident they contacted the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.
Gibbons is being held in the Denton County Jail on $4 million bond — $500,000 for each sexual assault of a child charge.
Lewisville police gave no indication as to when or where the alleged assaults took place, or the ages of the children involved.