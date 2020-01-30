MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for help identifying two armed males who accosted a Sonic employee outside the drive in and then robbed the restaurant.
The incident happened in the morning hours of January 28 at the Sonic in the 1800 block of Military Parkway.
Investigators say two males (pictured below) drove up to the restaurant and ordered food outside. A short time later the pair confronted an employee at gunpoint and ordered that person back into the store.
The robbers took money from the restaurant and left in a dark colored SUV with black wheels.
The two robbers are described as males — one of them definitely African American — between 19 and 25 years old. One was wearing a black hoodie, torn blue jeans, and blue shoes with white soles and laces. The other suspect was wearing a black Nike hoodie, torn black jeans, and black and gray shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the robbery is asked to call Mesquite police at 972-329-8301.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $5000 for information that leads an arrest and indictment in the case. The Crime Stoppers hotline is 214-373-TIPS.
