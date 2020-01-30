



– A 55-year-old North Texas music teacher turned himself in to authorities after an arrest warrant on child sex charges was issued for him.

Jeffrey Brooks is charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact. He is accused of making sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl at Grapevine Faith Christian School.

The victim just came forward last year, but claims the incident happened in 2005. She said she wanted to bring the incident to light after going through years of therapy and learning Brooks was currently teaching at South Euless Elementary.

According to an affidavit, the now 23-year-old woman says the incident happened during private piano lessons. The victim claims Brooks questioned her as to what a penis and vagina were and touched her inappropriately between her legs.

Brooks turned himself in on January 28 and was released on $25,000 bond.

The Hurst Euless Bedford Independent School District — that South Euless Elementary is a part of — has placed Brooks on leave and said they are cooperating with authorities as the case is investigated.

The ISD sent a letter to parents that said, in part:

“HEB ISD’s standard protocols were followed before making an employment offer to Mr. Brooks. An extensive criminal history check was conducted, the applicant’s State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC) status was reviewed to ensure there were no sanctions or inscriptions on his certification, and a comprehensive reference check was conducted, as we do with all candidates being considered for employment. Currently, the Grapevine Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation into the allegation made against Mr. Books. HEB ISD will not make any decisions regarding Mr. Brook’s future employment until the investigation is completed.”

While no other criminal accusations have been made against Brooks, parents who believe their child may have been a victim of the teacher are being advised to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or Grapevine police at 817-410-8127.