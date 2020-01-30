



An 18-year-old has turned himself in for the murder of Duncanville High School football player Jayden Washington, making him the second teenager arrested in the case.

Authorities said Jarrod Raymond Ford, Jr was taken into custody at the Dallas County Jail and charged with capital murder.

He was one of three teenagers that authorities identified as suspects in Washington’s death. Nikovian Calhoun, 17, was arrested by DeSoto police this week.

Police are still looking for Zachary Jaheim Shelton, 17 as the third suspect.

Police said Washington was an innocent victim killed during a drug deal by one of his friends.

According to police, Washington was with one of his friends who had offered to sell three people marijuana. Those three were identified as the suspects.

Police believe the drug deal was a setup by the suspects to rob Washington and his friend at an apartment complex.

“This was a planned robbery by our suspects to lure people to that apartment complex. And then to have them show up and rob them of both their money and the weed,” DeSoto Police Spokesperson Pete Schulte said.

According to police, the friend realized it was a setup and tried to get away with Washington, but the suspects fired multiple rounds at them. Washington was shot and died at the hospital, while his friend has serious injuries.

“What’s keeping us strong is the prayer and the love all these children and their parents showed us and all the coaches,” Washington’s father said. “Justice. That’s all I want to see is justice.”