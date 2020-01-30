DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Suspended Dallas Police officers say Chief Renee Hall compromised her ability to hear their case fairly after giving an exclusive interview to CBS 11.
Twenty-two former vice officers were told Wednesday they would be getting punishments of up to 20 days without pay after an investigation into how money for undercover operations was being documented.
The investigations did not find any criminal intent.
But department commanders still suspended the officers and Chief Hall spoke about the case to CBS 11’s Steve Pickett.
An attorney for 16 of the officers says it was highly inappropriate for the chief to speak out before she hears their appeal.
“It’s a huge problem,” said Robert Rodgers who represents the Dallas Police Association. “It’s very hypocritical for her (Chief Hall) to talk about ethics and integrity and an efficient department in her press release while violating the procedural and due process rights of these officers.”
If Chief Hall upholds the suspensions, the officers have the option of one final appeal to the city manager.