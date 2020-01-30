DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Super Bowl is an event that transcends football — big musical acts and clever commercials add to the viewership.

What started out as a championship game has grown into so much more.

To get an idea as to how much things have changed over the years, CBS 11 talked to a Texas Treasure — Roger Staubach, the quarterback who won the Dallas Cowboys’ first Lombardi Trophy.

“It definitely is a high profile big event. TV Takes off like crazy with it.” Staubach said. “I remember, I couldn’t wait to watch the Super Bowl in the old days and I’m and old guy. So today there are just more people that can’t wait to see the Super Bowl.”

The 1971 season brought a lot of firsts for the Dallas Cowboys. It was the first year for the Cowboys to play in Texas Stadium, and it was their first time winning the Super Bowl.

“Even back then, you fight and you want to win, and you want to win the championship, and that was a big thrill for me,” Staubach said.

It’s still thrilling, but a lot has changed over the years.

The cost for a ticket to Super Bowl VI was $15. This year a ticket will cost about $3,300.

Super Bowl VI was played at a college venue, Tulane Stadium.

Nowadays, the games are in NFL stadiums.

The halftime show at Super Bowl VI was Ella Fitzgerald and Carol Channing and the U.S. Marine Corps drill team.

This year, it’s Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

And while much has changed some things stay the same, such as being nervous before the big game.

“It isn’t bad to be nervous but I was nervous. Really for two games. The Army-Navy game and my first Super Bowl again Miami. I couldn’t sleep. The next day — well, I was tired the following day but I was ready to go. It was a big deal,” Staubach said.

Staubach’s favorite memory didn’t have anything to do with him. It was about his coach.

“Walt Garrison once said. They asked Walt, did you ever see Coach Landry Smile? And he said ‘no but I’ve only been here nine years.’ But he was smiling coming off the field. We got a picture of Coach Landry smiling. So that was a big relief to a great coach to win his first Super Bowl,” he said.